Four candidates will go head-to-head for a seat on the Sedro-Woolley City Council in the August primaries. Running for Ward 1, the westernmost portion of the city, are incumbent Judith Dunn Lee and challengers Dave Bates, Kevin Loy and Brendan McGoffin.
Dunn Lee, a self-employed bookkeeper, is running for re-election because she wants to continue to serve the city by staying actively involved in its growth.
“The deed isn’t complete,” she said. “I’d appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve (my community) and ensure the city is as safe and vibrant as it possibly can be.”
Dunn Lee said the greatest issues facing Sedro-Woolley are security and maintaining a good credit score, which she said she’ll address with fellow council members in the annual budgeting process.
After observing how topics were discussed and voted on by the council in recent months, Bates decided to run so “those challenges may be better met,” according to his voter pamphlet statement.
Bates worked at the Sedro-Woolley Fire Department for 26 years and is looking to serve with “integrity” and “honesty” to act in the community’s best interest. He said he plans to “encourage voters to consider the issue before the council,” work to increase the levy lift for police funding of new officers and give support consistently to the EMS and fire department.
Loy is running because he believes citizens of Ward 1 “deserve better representation,” partly due to a lack of attendance by current representatives. If elected, the retired insurance broker and former Sedro-Woolley city councilman hopes to focus on what he said is the biggest issue: the budget.
"The City Council has to get more involved with the budget instead of being handed the book and saying yes or no," Loy said.
Loy said his well-rounded experience working with big players in the city and state Legislature makes him a good choice.
The main priorities for McGoffin, an information systems security manager, are: public safety, business development, listening to the people and providing important updates on relevant issues.
McGoffin, 27, said his age gives him the ability to relate to younger generations who are looking to build a life in Sedro-Woolley, along with expertise in realms that will be valuable to the city, such as cyber security.
“I feel I can blend the experience, education, and passion I have with the wisdom and experience from my family and community to best serve the residents in my ward and of Sedro-Woolley,” McGoffin said.
