Long-serving Burlington City Council member Bill Aslett is defending his seat in the Nov. 2 election against challenger Owen McClure.
Aslett was first elected to the council in 1999. If re-elected, he said his experience will continue to be a benefit to the city.
New voices and fresh ideas are valuable, and he said he applauds McClure’s decision to run for office. However, he said the majority of the council members have served one term or less, and the council needs someone who can provide a historical perspective.
McClure, who works in aerospace manufacturing, said he has no real experience or familiarity with local politics.
He considered running after realizing how underrepresented younger people are in local politics, and how that won’t change until someone throws their hat in the ring.
“I don’t see many people my age in politics, he said. “Well maybe I’m that person who needs to step up.”
The current council suffers from status-quo bias, he said, and if elected he would offer a fresh take on procedures and policy.
“Just being a new person who doesn’t know anything, you ask why a lot,” he said. “Why is it done this way?”
Aslett said he and his colleagues on the council have worked to provide quality services while keeping the tax burden among the lowest in the county.
No other small city provides a similar level of police, fire, parks and library services, and these services all contribute to the quality of life that residents enjoy, he said.
While Aslett supported the implementation of a business and occupation tax on businesses with more than $1 million in annual revenue, he said new revenue was necessary to shift the city away from its reliance on sales tax.
Businesses — and the people they bring to Burlington — are partially responsible for the need for city services, and “I think businesses for the most part recognize that,” Aslett said.
He was also involved in opening the First Step Center, the city-owned homeless shelter. This project relied on partnerships with neighboring local governments, and if re-elected he said he would focus on partnerships such as this to further address homelessness.
McClure said the city is growing and its population is changing, and a fresh perspective would help the city keep up.
While he said he isn’t sure what the council could be doing to better meet the challenge, he said he would bring renewed focus to this issue.
“My family and I call Burlington our home and I want to be a part of keeping our community strong and making it better for everyone as we continue to grow,” McClure said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.