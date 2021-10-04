Voters in Concrete will decide on three Town Council positions in the Nov. 2 election, with three incumbents facing off against challengers who include a local florist and a volunteer firefighter.
Longtime Town Council member Michael Bartel and two who have been appointed to the council — Jon Gunnarsson in October 2019 and Michael Criner in January — face challenges from Drew Jenkins, Brian Massingale and Dawn Newkirk.
Position 2
Criner, a retired teacher who previously served on the council about a decade ago, was appointed to the Position 2 seat in January.
While the 69-year-old hopes voters give him a full four-year term, 61-year-old Newkirk is hoping for her own chance to serve.
“I think what would set us apart is that I come from being a business owner and knowing the struggles, especially when we came through COVID,” said Newkirk, who runs Dawn’s Floral and Gifts. “I just think I would have a different perspective as a business owner representing other business owners in the community.”
Criner said what sets him apart is his experience working with people from diverse backgrounds. He also noted he has lived in the area for about 30 years.
Newkirk is a relatively new arrival, moving to Concrete from Eatonville in 2015. She said she sees that as an advantage, though, as it is an opportunity for the town to get a fresh perspective.
Position 3
Bartel has been on the council since being appointed in November 2011.
His matchup with the 36-year-old Jenkins is his first contested election.
Both candidates say they care about the town and want to see it thrive, with Jenkins saying that as the youngest candidate for Town Council he has the ambition to make changes.
Bartel, meanwhile, said he has experience and knowledge to offer, along with “a love for the community” and “a desire to do a good job.”
Bartel is a longtime farmer. Jenkins is a captain at the town’s volunteer fire department and is active at the local airport.
Position 5
The 67-year-old Gunnarsson was appointed in October 2019 to fill a vacancy on the council. He is now hoping to secure a full four-year term.
Massingale did not submit information about his campaign to either the Skagit Valley Herald or the Skagit County Elections Department.
Gunnarsson said he moved to the U.S. from Iceland years ago, and three years ago moved from Seattle to Concrete.
He has owned a fabrication shop since 1992, and wants to continue serving on the Town Council “to ensure growth, prosperity, health in our community.”
“I love the challenges that being a councilperson brings. Not always easy but definitely rewarding,” Gunnarsson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.