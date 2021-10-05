Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
While Stoeser said her priority as a council member would be to look outside Town Hall to enforce code compliance among residents, Jones said her priority is an internal audit starting with town finances.
Jones has been active at Town Council meetings and, like others, has raised concerns about town leadership. Those concerns have included several calls for the mayor's resignation.
"Since the beginning of 2020 a large number of residents in the town of Hamilton have lost trust, faith and confidence in some of the current administration ... I am asking for your vote so we can start rebuilding our community and restore the trust of the people to our elected offices," Jones said.
Stoeser, a former electronic technician for the Navy who is now 18 years into a career as a veterinary technician, said she sees gaining residential compliance with town ordinances as the biggest issue the council must tackle.
"I will work with other council members and the mayor to try and receive compliance," Stoeser said.
In the Skagit County elections pamphlet, Stoeser wrote that she is running because she has enjoyed serving the community since being appointed.
"I want to be part of making the town of Hamilton better than it already is," she said.
Jones said there's room for improvement, particularly when it comes to restoring trust between residents and officials.
"If we cannot trust the people entrusted with our money to make the responsible decisions openly, honestly and without benefits to themselves, their family and their friends, then they must be removed from office before it is too late," she said.
Neither Vandiver nor Kernozek responded to requests for comment from the Skagit Valley Herald and did not provide information for the Skagit County elections pamphlet.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.