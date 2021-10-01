Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
While there will be two candidates listed on the general election ballot for the Port of Anacortes Position 5 commissioner seat, only incumbent Kathy Pittis wants the job.
Doug Pratt withdrew from the race Aug. 30.
Pittis said there is still plenty to do following her first term in office.
“There just wasn’t enough time to get everything done, and COVID took a big chunk of that time away,” she said.
Pittis, who worked for the port for 21 years before becoming a commissioner, is also president of the Washington Public Ports Association.
She is looking forward to continuing her work at the port, and in having a leadership role with the state association.
“We have to be able to retain those family-wage jobs available at port businesses and I’ve always believed that is our core mission,” she said. “And we have to encourage economic development because it’s so important for this next generation.”
She added that without the jobs that allow people to support families, the younger generation is going to struggle to thrive in Anacortes.
“I am looking forward to continuing what has been started,” Pittis said. “It’s exciting to have this opportunity.”
Position 1
With incumbent Ken Goodwin not running for re-election, Jon Ronngren was the lone candidate to file to get on the ballot for the position.
He got an opponent Sept. 16 when Mary LeFleur filed with the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission as a write-in candidate.
Though LeFleur is not on the ballot, she has been campaigning for the position.
Ronngren is an administrator in the Mount Vernon School District who is seeking an elected position for the first time.
