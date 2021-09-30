Two newcomers to local politics are seeking a seat on the Port of Skagit Board of Commissioners.
Mahlon Hull, who served as an Air Force pilot and supervisor, said his experience managing flight missions gives him perspective on the port’s aviation role.
While in the Air Force, Hull supported emergency response to regions struck by disaster, which taught him management and effective communication skills, he said.
As a commissioner, he said he would foster the relationships he’s built with business owners in his port district, and talk to them about how the port can assist them.
“I have a lot of relationships (with business leaders) in east county,” he said. “They all have genuine concerns and expectations from the port.”
Especially after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains, talking with business owners about attracting companies that can improve supply chains is more crucial than ever, Hull said.
One idea is to provide a remote workspace for companies such as Amazon or Boeing, he said.
As these corporations consider the role of virtual work in their futures, he said the port could provide a business center for workers living in Skagit County.
Berger, who is 27, said his age gives him a different perspective than most involved in local government.
“When you’re younger, you always look toward the future,” he said. “Any time you can have a diversity of opinions … it strengthens the overall outcome.”
Berger works as the operations manager for Sauk Farm southwest of Rockport, and has served as the president of the Puget Sound Food Hub for the past two years. He has been farming for 14 years, he said.
As a commissioner, Berger said he’d like to see financial support to help businesses get back on their feet following the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said he supports the port’s investment in high-speed internet infrastructure in underserved areas of the county, saying reliable internet access is a necessity for modern life.
“Internet is a utility and it should be provided to everyone like water or electricity," he said. "That’s the reality of living in the 21st century.”
Investments in job creation, specifically in agriculture, has been a specialty of the port, and something Berger would want to grow.
He said projects such as the farm incubator program Viva Farms, which the port has helped fund, have more than paid off for the county. Ideas like that should be supported.
“That little project that the Port of Skagit helped … even a small thing like that can have a massive impact,” he said. “It’s a small investment that led to long-term job creation.”
Bill Shuler, who has served in this seat since 2010, is not running for re-election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.