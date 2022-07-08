Ten candidates are on the Aug. 2 primary election ballot for the 2nd Congressional District's seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The field includes five candidates who identify as Republicans, two who identify as Democrats, one who identifies as a member of the Conservative Party, one who identifies as a member of the MAGA Republican Party and one who states no party preference.
After boundaries were redrawn following the 2020 census, the 2nd Congressional District will starting in 2023 include all of Skagit, Whatcom, Island and San Juan counties, and part of Snohomish County.
Rick Larsen, a Democrat from Everett who has held the seat since 2000, is running for reelection.
Besides Larsen, three others on the ballot ran for the seat in the 2020 election — Democrat Jason Call, Republican Carrie Kennedy and MAGA Republican Cody Hart. None of the three made it out of the 2020 primary.
The other candidates in the field are Republicans Dan Matthews, Bill Wheeler, Brandon Lee Stalnaker and Leif Johnson; Doug Revelle, who states no party preference, and Jon Welch, who identifies as member of the Conservative Party.
Each of the candidates submitted information for the online voters guide.
Following is part of what each candidate submitted for the guide:
• Hart, a Navy veteran and small business owner in Sedro-Woolley said, "I am committed to stopping the excessive spending in Washington D.C. that has resulted in the worst inflation our nation has ever seen and stopping a national debt that will cripple my grandchildren’s prosperity."
• Matthews, an Air Force veteran and retired airline pilot, said, "I believe our country is in crisis: If we continue in this direction, our economy will become weaker; more of us will lose our jobs, our homes, health care and pensions."
• Revelle of Bellingham said, "I believe that war and abortion are the same arrogance, that we can’t reduce one without reducing the other."
• Wheeler, an Air Force veteran and former small business owner in Everett said, "It is time to get back to basics with a reduction in federal government overreach, accountability, and criminal prosecution of corrupt politicians and public servants who have stolen from taxpayers."
• Welch, a State Ferries worker in Eastsound, said, "I will defend the middle class, the blue collar worker, and the small businesses of our upper left corner, while lowering the boom on exorbitant federal spending."
• Stalnaker, a truck driver from Stanwood, said, "Being in the working class, I have an intimate understanding of the needs of our district. I am running to address the state of our economy, inflation, the rise in crime, and government overreach."
• Call, a high school math teacher in Marysville, said, "The cost of living keeps going up while wages flatline. Our climate is in crisis. Millions can’t afford health care or struggle to keep a roof over their head. And Congress has failed to act because they work for corporations, not us. But we can change all of that."
• Johnson, a small business owner in Greenbank, said, "(I) understand the value and beauty of our Washington State resources; our forestry, our farmlands, our fisheries and our manufacturing and production industries. (I) will work to responsibly open up industries while balancing the needs of our environment."
• Carrie Kennedy, an administrative assistant in Oak Harbor, said, "I am not a politician, and never held a political office but truly believe our Founding Fathers encouraged the average people to run for office and to have a voice in our country."
• Larsen, the 11-term representative from Everett, said, "You deserve an economy that works for you. Passing the CARES Act in 2020 created an economy on the mend. Passing the American Rescue Plan and infrastructure bill in 2021 created an economy on the move, with low unemployment and strong economic growth. We must now focus on inflation and pass Democrats’ plan to lower everyday costs, including health care, child care, and gas."
