Two candidates with longtime Skagit County ties will vie for a seat on the United General Hospital District 304 Board of Commissioners.
Debra Lancaster and Greg Thramer were the top two vote-getters for the seat in the primary election in August. They are now making their case to voters to take the place of Andrew Hunter, who did not run for re-election.
A longtime Sedro-Woolley resident, Lancaster has spent years with community organizations including the United Way of Skagit County, Soroptimist International of Mount Vernon, Leadership Skagit and the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County Foundation Board.
She said her ties to such organizations, many of which coordinate programs with the hospital district, make her a good fit for the position, especially as the commissioners look to keep the hospital and associated wellness programs robust.
"When I talk with people in the community, they usually begin with by commenting that they are so pleased to have the hospital (PeaceHealth) up and running. Their most pressing concern about the hospital district is: Will we (the commissioners) keep the hospital and the community health programs going. My response is a definite yes. Both the hospital and wellness programs are of prime concern for me — that’s why I’m running for this position," she said.
Thramer has served in director of finance positions with Port of Skagit, the Burlington-Edison School District and several local governments.
He's also held roles with community service organizations including the Kiwanis Club of Burlington-Edison and Skagit Search and Rescue.
Thramer said his experience will be of help to the hospital district, especially as it looks to manage its finances.
"When I talk to the people in the community, they are very concerned about the financial aspect of the local hospital," he said. "In the past, hospitals ran on an 8% margin. Now the profit margin is in the 1 to 2% range. We are not getting enough revenues from the federal government and the insurance companies to provide sufficient funding to provide quality patient care and attract and retain the necessary staff. As a certified public accountant, I feel that I am well qualified to problem-solve, work with the community and my fellow hospital commissioners to find good solutions."
The five-member hospital board helps oversee facilities that provide care to residents in an area of about 2,000 square miles in Skagit County. The district also co-owns the Hospice of the Northwest with Skagit Regional Health.
