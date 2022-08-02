The Republican incumbents are leading in both Legislative District 39 state House of Representatives contests, according to early results Tuesday night for the August primary election.
Initial vote counts show state Rep. Robert Sutherland with 5,767 votes — or about 31% of the vote — in the four-candidate race for his seat representing the 39th district. Republican Snohomish County Council member Sam Low is in second, with 4,873 votes — or about 26% of the vote.
Also in the 39th district, Rep. Carolyn Eslick has 7,860 votes — or about 43% — in her four-candidate field. Democratic challenger Jessica Wadhams had the second-most votes, with her 7,296 votes — or about 40%.
The top two candidates in each race when the primary election is certified Aug. 19 will advance to the November general election.
Skagit County counted 19,057 ballots Tuesday, and has an estimated 15,000 still to count. The county will post an updated ballot count at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
At the federal level, the incumbents, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and U.S. Rep Rick Larsen, are leading their races, with 557,978 votes — or about 54% — and 56,438 — or about 48% — respectively.
Republican Tiffany Smiley trails Murray, with 330,176 votes — or about 32%. The remaining 16 candidates split the remaining 14% of the vote.
Dan Matthews, a Republican, is running second to Larsen, with 20,452 votes — or about 18%.
Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs leads in the race for Secretary of State with 415,619 votes — or about 41% of the vote — ahead of Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, who holds 129,616 votes — or about 13%.
For the 39th House Position 1 seat, Sutherland and Low lead the two Democrats in the race, Claus Joens and Karl de Jong. Joens has 4,501 votes — or about 24% — and de Jong has 3,282 — or about 18%.
The 39th Legislative District covers eastern Skagit and Snohomish counties, including Sedro-Woolley.
Eslick and Wadhams both hold significant leads over the other two candidates in the race.
Tyller Boomgaarden sits in third with 2,087 votes — or about 11% — and Kathryn Lewandowsky holds 1,108 votes, or about 6%.
