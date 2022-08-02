Election

The Republican incumbents are leading in both Legislative District 39 state House of Representatives contests, according to early results Tuesday night for the August primary election.

Initial vote counts show state Rep. Robert Sutherland with 5,767 votes — or about 31% of the vote — in the four-candidate race for his seat representing the 39th district. Republican Snohomish County Council member Sam Low is in second, with 4,873 votes — or about 26% of the vote.

