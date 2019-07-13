SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The primary ballot for the Sedro-Woolley City Council Ward 5 position will feature incumbent Chuck Owen and first-time candidates Justin Crossman and Corrin Hamburg.
The contest is one of two Sedro-Woolley Council races on the Aug. 6 primary ballot. The top two finishers move on to the November general election.
Owen, 81, is seeking a second term after first being elected to the City Council in 2015.
Crossman, 34, is a ship fitter at Dakota Creek Industries. Hamburg, 25, is a laboratory supervisor at the city of Anacortes wastewater treatment plant.
Owen said his biggest issue is staying within the budget unless it’s an emergency. He said he would not support asking voters for a tax increase, which was discussed in May, to add three full-time police officers.
Owen said when he arrived in Sedro-Woolley 60 years ago, the city was booming, and he would like to see more economic revitalization.
“We need more shops in Sedro-Woolley, we need more industry in Sedro-Woolley, we need more tax base, and we need jobs where people can work here and spend their money here.” he said.
Owen said he still supports a pay increase for council members, due to longer meetings and increased council duties. The proposed pay increase from $500 to $900 was passed in April but vetoed by Mayor Julia Johnson.
“If you had a little more salary, it would encourage more to run for office in Sedro-Woolley,” Owen said. “I know we run for office to serve the people, but we have costs too.”
Both Crossman and Hamburg said they disagreed with the proposed pay increase.
“You’re doing this on good graces because you want to help out the area, not because you want a paycheck,” Crossman said.
Crossman said he agreed with the need to remain frugal and said he would not support a tax increase.
As the father of six young children, Crossman said he wants to improve the city for the younger generation. He said he would like to see it draw more visitors by expanding parks and recreation and social events.
“We’re sort of a small town, and no one really knows about us,” he said. “I want to change that. More commerce and more businesses are going to want to come here if there are more people.”
As a fifth-generation Skagit County resident, Hamburg said she was motivated to run to carry on the service of her father and grandfather.
As Sedro-Woolley continues to grow, the city needs to take into account the positive and negative effects of growth, she said.
“I really want to see Sedro-Woolley maintain the tight-knit community through that growth and maintain historical integrity in the town,” she said. “And remember with growth brings a lot of pressure on infrastructure, roads, wastewater and water.”
As the youngest candidate in the race, Hamburg said she believes age doesn’t define a person’s thought process.
“I definitely think I can bring to the table what the younger community, as well as the older community, is looking for within Sedro-Woolley,” she said.
She said a tax increase should only be a last-case scenario after careful consideration.
