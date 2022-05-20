Christian Burns of Concrete filed Friday to run against Lisa Janicki for her seat on the Skagit County Board of Commissioners as filing week for the 2022 election ended.
Two other county offices will have competitive races this year, thanks to last-day filings for auditor and assessor.
As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, the final day of filing week, 100 candidates had filed to run for 150 offices.
Burns and Janicki are running to represent Commissioner District 3, which covers eastern Skagit County including Sedro-Woolley.
One-term Auditor Sandy Perkins will face off against challenger Eric Hull.
In the race for assessor, Karie Storle filed to run against Danny Hagen. Current Auditor Dave Thomas is not running for reelection.
Kathryn Lewandowsky of Arlington joined late Thursday the race for a seat in the state House of Representatives for the 39th Legislative District, bringing the total to four candidates. This is the seat currently held by Carolyn Eslick.
The 39th district covers eastern Skagit and Snohomish counties, including Sedro-Woolley.
In other races, there are 18 candidates for the state's U.S. Senate seat that is up for election, and 10 candidate for the 2nd Congressional District's seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Incumbents Patty Murray and Rick Larsen are part of those fields.
There are eight candidates for secretary of state,
The last day for candidates to withdraw from a race is Monday. The county will hold a special three-day filing period for races without candidates.
The primary election for those races with three or more candidates is Aug. 2 and the general election is Nov. 8.
