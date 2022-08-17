Each of the state's 39 counties have finished counting their ballots from the Aug. 2 primary election.
Twenty-eight of the counties, including Skagit County, concluded their ballot counts Tuesday.
Among the races on Skagit County ballots, Republican incumbents in the 39th Legislative District state House of Representatives races will square off in the November general election against first-time legislative candidates.
In the race for Position 1, Rep. Robert Sutherland was the leading primary vote-getter with 12,835 votes, while Republican challenger Sam Low advanced with 10,498 votes.
Similarly, Rep. Carolyn Eslick led the Position 2 primary with 17,281 votes, while Democratic challenger Jessica Wadham advanced with 14,081 votes.
The 39th Legislative District covers eastern Skagit and Snohomish counties, including Sedro-Woolley.
Sutherland and Low beat out two Democratic candidates in the race — Claus Joens and Karl de Jong.
Likewise, Independent Kathryn Lewandowsky and Republican Tyller Boomgaarden failed to advance in the Position 2 race.
At the federal level, U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, a Democrat, was the leading vote-getter in the 10-candidate field for his District 2 seat with 100,631 votes. Republican Dan Matthews advanced with 37,393 votes.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray moves on to the general election with 1,002,811 votes. She will face Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley, who had 646,917 votes.
Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, a Democrat, advances in the race for his seat, with 747,993 votes. He will face nonpartisan challenger Julie Anderson, who had 240,035 votes.
The state Secretary of State's office will formally certify results statewide on Friday.
