ALGER — Voters in the Alger area will decide Nov. 3 whether to allow Skagit County Fire District 14 to collect more levy dollars, a move the department’s chief said will help it continue to serve the district.
The district is asking to raise its property tax levy to $1.05 per $1,000 in assessed 2019 property value, and to authorize it to increase that by up to 3% for each of the next five years.
The last time the district asked voters to increase its levy was in 2017, when it asked for an increase from 54 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value to 75 cents per $1,000, Chief David Skrinde said.
In the past, Skrinde said the district has relied heavily on grant dollars and reimbursements to the department for its help on wildfires, both in and out of the state. The department’s commissioners, however, have decided they don’t want to rely on such funding.
“The board feels that that’s just a risky area to rely on for funding,” Skrinde said. “The board wants to have the ability to continue with programs that they feel are valuable.”
One of those programs is a scholarship that allows the district to keep the department staffed during the day, which the district is able to do thanks to a federal grant, Skrinde said.
Having the department staffed during the day has decreased response time from about 14 minutes to between 10 and 12 minutes, he said.
“That’s a huge benefit and a value to the community,” Skrinde said. “It’s getting people there and quick, because time is of the essence.”
The department has twice received the four-year grant, which is about to expire, he said. It has applied again, but is waiting to hear from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Skrinde said.
Money from the increased levy would also allow the department to increase stipends for its volunteers, Skrinde said, at a time fire departments throughout the country have seen a decrease in the number of volunteer firefighters.
Many fire departments are also seeing rising costs due to new mandates and more required training, Skrinde said. So far, the department has been able to offset those costs with grants.
“If we don’t get these grants, we’ll still have the ability to keep our responders safe and comply with current laws,” Skrinde said of what the levy increase will mean.
The increased funds will also help the department keep up with capital projects, such as adding sleeping quarters to the fire station and maintenance on its aging buildings and fire engines.
