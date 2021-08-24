Mahlon Hull and Griffin Berger will square off in the Nov. 2 general election for a seat on the Port of Skagit Commission.
The two were confirmed in a recount Tuesday as the top two vote-getters from the four-candidate race on the Aug. 3 primary election ballot.
Hull earned 1,636 votes in the primary, while Berger earned 1,243 — three more than Rebecca Skrinde. Terry Sapp finished with 1,109.
Only the top two vote-getters in each race on the primary ballot advance to the general election.
Hull and Berger are running for the seat that represents District 3, which consists of east Skagit County.
Others advancing out of the primary election were Drew Jenkins and Michael Bartel (Concrete Town Council); Meredith McIlmoyle and Celese Stevens (Anacortes School Board); Ed Bradel and Paul Rogge (Concrete School Board); Enrique Lopez-Cisneros and Brent Schiefelbein (Sedro-Woolley School Board); and Debra Lancaster and Greg Thramer (Hospital District 304).
