Drew Jenkins and Michael Bartel are leading in the race to advance to the Nov. 2 general election for a seat on the Concrete Town Council.
With 37 votes, Jenkins had about 66% of the vote total released Tuesday by the Skagit County Elections Department.
Bartel, the incumbent, had about 23% with 13 votes. The third candidate, Blaine Burghduff, had about 11% with 10 votes.
Bartel, the Position 3 incumbent, has held the seat since being appointed in November 2011. He ran unopposed in 2013 and 2017.
Elections office records show it is rare for Concrete positions to have enough candidates to be included on the primary election ballot, which narrows the field to two for the general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.