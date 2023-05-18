Ramon Hayes
Buy Now

La Conner Mayor Ramon Hayes speaks in May 2019 at the site of a potential dike near La Conner High School.

 Skagit Valley Herald file

After 16 years as La Conner’s mayor, Ramon Hayes said he will not run for re-election.

Hayes said he had planned to no longer serve as mayor after his daughter graduated from La Conner High School. Hayes’ daughter left for college this past fall.


Emma Fletcher-Frazer can be reached at efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.