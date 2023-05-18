After 16 years as La Conner’s mayor, Ramon Hayes said he will not run for re-election.
Hayes said he had planned to no longer serve as mayor after his daughter graduated from La Conner High School. Hayes’ daughter left for college this past fall.
“This was the game plan all along,” he said.
Hayes also sold his retail jewelry store last year, but said he plans to stay in La Conner.
He said he and his wife are excited about what is to come.
“We’re really looking forward to the next phase,” he said.
Hayes counts the construction of the downtown boardwalk, assisting in the completion of the new library, and the expansion of the wastewater treatment plant as projects of which he is proud.
He estimated that projects totaling about $30 million were built in his tenure. He said many were important but unseen projects such as those for water and sewage.
As of Thursday afternoon, only one candidate had filed to run this year for La Conner mayor. Marna Hanneman, a member of the Planning Commission, filed to run on Monday.
Hayes said Hanneman has been “a vital part of the Planning Commission.” He said he is waiting for 4:30 p.m. Friday filing deadline before formally endorsing a candidate.
“La Conner is worth the work,” Hayes said.
On Thursday, Lyman Mayor Edward Hills filed to run for re-election, and on Wednesday, Hamilton Mayor Mandy Bates filed to run for re-election.
As of Thursday afternoon, they were the only candidates to file to run for the positions.
Meanwhile, two candidates, Navor Tercero and Lucy Madrigal, filed Thursday to run for a seat on the Mount Vernon City Council. They are the only two candidates in a race for the seat held by Juan Morales.
Also Thursday, Jay Lindstrom joined the race for a Hamilton Town Council against incumbent Timothy Morrison.
As of Thursday afternoon, the number of competitive races scheduled for Skagit County ballots was 13.
