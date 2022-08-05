Republicans Robert Sutherland and Carolyn Eslick continue to lead their primary election races for their 39th Legislative District state House of Representatives seats.
A fourth day of ballot counts in Skagit and Snohomish counties Thursday yielded no changes in the top two candidates in the two races.
In the race for Position 1, Sutherland now has received 11,365 votes, or about 33% of the vote. Republican challenger Sam Low remains second in the four-candidate race, with 9,641 votes, or about 28%.
Similarly, Eslick leads her Position 2 race with 15,463 votes, or about 45%, compared to Democratic challenger Jessica Wadham’s 12,913 votes, or about 37%. This race also has four candidates in the field.
The top two candidates in each race when the primary election is certified Aug. 19 will advance to the November general election.
Similarly, as of 5:30 p.m. Friday, the top two vote-getters in each of two federal races with three or more candidates remained the same as the previous two days.
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, a Democrat, remains far ahead of the nine other candidates in the race for his seat, with 96,136 votes, or about 46%. Republican Dan Matthews remains in second, with 35,369 votes, or about 17%.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray also kept her lead in the race for her seat, with 940,357 votes, or about 53%. Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley is second in the 18-candidate field with 586,778 votes, or about 33%.
As of 5:30 p.m. in the eight-candidate secretary of state field, incumbent Steve Hobbs is the leading vote-getter (702,127, about 41%) and Julie Anderson is second (223,453, about 13%).
