League of Women Voters of Skagit County works to register voters
The League of Women Voters of Skagit County will be manning voter registration tables throughout the county Tuesday in recognition of National Voter Registration Day.
Volunteers with the league will have registration tables at the libraries in Mount Vernon, Burlington, Anacortes and Sedro-Woolley, and at the Walmart in Mount Vernon, said Wende Sanderson, president of the local chapter.
League members will be able to help residents register online, or answer questions to help prepare them to register on their own, she said.
"Our mission is to educate, engage and empower voters," Sanderson said. "We just want to give people as much confidence as possible that they're all set and ready to go."
Gabe Clay, county elections supervisor, said registration is available online at votewa.gov, by mail or in person at the county Auditor's Office.
The deadline for online and mail-in registration is Oct. 25. A state driver's license or ID is reiqured, she said.
Voters have until 8 p.m. on the day of the election — Nov. 2 — to register in person at the office. A state driver's license or ID, or the last four digits of the person's social security number, are required.
Clay said, based on trends and what she's seen this year, she is expecting a fairly average voter turnout.
Voter participation in the August primary election — 18,827 of 58,044 registered voters — was on par with standard off-year primary elections, and Clay said she expects this trend will continue in the November election.
In 2020, 8,200 registered to vote in Skagit County, higher than in any recent presidential election. This year, about 2,700 residents have registered so far, which is a typical amount for an off-year election, she said.
— Today's print edition includes an inserted section about Washington voting guidelines. The section was produced by The Spokesman-Review newspaper in Spokane and the League of Women Voters of Washington, and was shared with the Skagit Valley Herald.
