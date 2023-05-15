Forty candidates filed Monday to run for 36 offices that will appear on Skagit County ballots, on the first day of filing week for the 2023 election.
The positions up for election include Mount Vernon mayor, which will be without an incumbent as three-term Mayor Jill Boudreau has confirmed she will not run again.
On Monday, Peter Donovan, who works in the mayor’s office as project development director, filed to run for mayor. As of Monday afternoon, he was the only candidate in the field.
Candidates for all positions have until Friday to file to run for office.
Meanwhile, Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson filed to run again. She will be running against current City Council member JoEllen Kesti.
Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton filed to run for a fourth term, and remained unopposed as of Monday afternoon.
In La Conner, Planning Commission member Marna Hanneman filed to run for mayor. She also is currently unopposed.
Those entering city or town council races were Ryan Walters, Christine Cleland-McGrath, Linda Martin and T.J. Fantini in Anacortes; Scott Green in Burlington; Karin Vail in Hamilton; Andrew Vander Stoep and Mary Hudson in Mount Vernon; and Judith Dunn, Allan Henderson and Kevin Riley in Sedro-Woolley.
Between cities, towns, school boards and other local boards, 102 elected positions are set to appear on ballots this year in Skagit County.
The primary election is Aug. 1 and the general election Nov. 7.
If the filing period concludes without at least one candidate for a particular office, the county will hold a special three-day filing period.
