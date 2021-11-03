Candidate Matt Miller saw his lead over opponent Ryan Walters grow Wednesday in the race for Anacortes mayor.
Miller now has 3,207 votes, or about 51% of the total, to Walters' 3,055, or about 48%.
While Miller is now ahead by 152 votes, he led by eight on election night Tuesday.
Miller and Walters are seeking to replace Laurie Gere, who is not running for reelection.
The Skagit County Elections Department counted 4,002 ballots since election night, and now estimates about 9,000 remain to be counted.
The leaders in races for mayor, town and city councils, school boards, hospital districts and port districts remained the same after Wednesday's updated ballot count. The two levies on the ballot — for Skagit County Fire District 10 and the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center — also continue to pass.
Election results are not final until certification, which is set for Nov. 23.
The next updated ballot count is expected at 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the county elections website.
In the race for Hospital District 304 commissioner, Greg Thramer's lead over Debra Lancaster narrowed from 16 votes to two.
Thramer has 3,478 votes to Lancaster's 3,476.
Incumbent Jason Miller maintained his healthy lead over Lorin Massingale in the race for Concrete mayor, with 85 votes to Massingale's 29 votes.
All five incumbent Mount Vernon City Council members maintained their significant leads over challengers.
Similarly, Burlington City Council member Bill Aslett held his lead over Owen McClure in the race for his seat. Aslett has 498 votes, 228 more than McClure.
Incumbents losing races and in danger of being voted out of office are Concrete Town Council member Michael Bartel; Hamilton Town Council member Dean Vandiver; La Conner Town Council members John Leaver and Bill Stokes; Sedro-Woolley City Council member Karl de Jong and Sedro-Woolley School Board member Enrique Lopez-Cisneros.
