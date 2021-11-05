Matt Miller increased his lead Friday afternoon over Ryan Walters to 169 votes in the race to become Anacortes’ next mayor.
The lead is the biggest for Miller through the first four vote counts for Tuesday's general election.
He led by eight votes on Tuesday, 152 on Wednesday and 145 on Thursday. When election totals were updated Friday, Miller had 3,884 votes to 3,715 for Walters.
The two, who are Anacortes City Council members, are vying to replace Mayor Laurie Gere, who did not run for reelection.
The Skagit County Elections Department counted 4,909 ballots Friday, and now estimates 4,800 remain to be counted countywide.
The leaders in races for mayor, town and city councils, school boards, hospital districts and port districts remained the same after Friday’s updated ballot count. The leaders in those races have not changed since election night.
The two levies on the ballot — for Skagit County Fire District 10 and the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center — continue to pass.
Election results are not final until certification, which is set for Nov. 23.
The next updated ballot count is expected at 5 p.m. Monday.
Greg Thramer took his biggest lead Friday in the race for a seat on the Hospital District 304 Board of Commissioners.
Thramer, who led Debra Lancaster by two votes when results were updated Wednesday, now leads by 150.
Thramer has 4,838 votes to Lancaster’s 4,688.
Incumbent Jason Miller has a 75-vote over Lorin Massingale in the race for Concrete mayor, with 118 votes to Massingale’s 43 votes.
Five Mount Vernon City Council members on the ballot are well on their way to new terms.
Each of the five leads their race by at least 1,221 votes.
Close races remaining are the Concrete Town Council race between incumbent Michael Criner and Dawn Newkirk (Criner leads by 24 votes); and two Hamilton Town Council races (incumbent Andrea Stoeser leads Leah Jones by 11 votes, and Gregory Kernozek leads incumbent Dean Vandiver by 22 votes).
Rick Dole, who had a 22-vote lead Thursday over La Conner Town Council member Bill Stokes, now leads the race by 56 votes.
Incumbents losing races and in danger of being voted out of office are Vandiver; Stokes; Concrete Town Council member Michael Bartel; La Conner Town Council member John Leaver; Sedro-Woolley City Council member Karl de Jong; and Sedro-Woolley School Board member Enrique Lopez-Cisneros.
