Matt Miller has extended his lead over Ryan Walters in the Anacortes mayor race and now leads by 208 votes.
Miller has 4,241 votes to 4,033 for Walters, according to an election update on Tuesday afternoon. Countywide, an estimated 380 ballots remain to be counted.
It has been a tight race between Miller and Walters, both Anacortes City Council members.
Though the election results are not yet final, both candidates seemed to accept the expected outcome Tuesday.
Miller said he received a “congratulations” text from Walters on Monday night.
“I am eternally grateful for this opportunity to continue my service to this amazing city,” Miller said in an emailed statement.
“I thank my fellow Councilmember Ryan, for the stiff competition for the job,” he added. “We have agreed in almost all areas when it comes to the direction and vision of Anacortes while on Council, and we are in 100% agreement when it comes to doing our best for Anacortes.”
In a Tuesday evening text, Walters said he was disappointed in the outcome, but committed to continuing work on the Anacortes City Council.
“I’ll continue work on governance, housing, and quality of life issues from my City Council seat,” he said.
Walters’ term on the City Council expires at the end of 2023. Miller’s term is up at year’s end.
The Skagit County Auditor’s Office will certify the election on Nov. 23.
The two Anacortes City Council members are vying to replace Mayor Laurie Gere, who did not run for reelection.
The Skagit County Elections Department counted 399 ballots Tuesday, and believes about 380 remain to be counted.
The next updated ballot count is expected at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The leaders in races for mayor, town and city councils, school boards, hospital districts and port districts remained the same after Tuesday’s updated ballot count. The leaders in those races have not changed since election night.
The two levies on the ballot — for Skagit County Fire District 10 and the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center — continue to pass.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.