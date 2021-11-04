Matt Miller leads Ryan Walters by 145 votes in the race to become Anacortes’ next mayor.
Miller led by eight votes on Tuesday and 152 on Wednesday. He had 3,241 votes to 3,096 for Walters when updated election totals were released Thursday afternoon.
The two, who are Anacortes City Council members, are vying to replace Mayor Laurie Gere, who did not run for reelection.
The Skagit County Elections Department counted 2,285 ballots Thursday, and now estimates about 8,000 remain to be counted countywide.
The leaders in races for mayor, town and city councils, school boards, hospital districts and port districts remained the same after Thursday’s updated ballot count. The two levies on the ballot — for Skagit County Fire District 10 and the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center — continue to pass.
Election results are not final until certification, which is set for Nov. 23.
The next updated ballot count is expected at 5 p.m. Friday.
Incumbent Jason Miller has a 77-vote over Lorin Massingale in the race for Concrete mayor, with 116 votes to Massingale’s 39 votes.
In the race for Hospital District 304 commissioner, Greg Thramer increased his lead over Debra Lancaster.
Thramer, who held a 16-vote lead Tuesday and a two-vote lead Wednesday, now leads by 22.
Thramer has 4,087 votes to Lancaster’s 4,065.
Other close races are the Concrete Town Council race between incumbent Michael Criner and Dawn Newkirk (Criner leads by 28 votes); two Hamilton Town Council races (incumbent Andrea Stoeser leads Leah Jones by nine votes, and Gregory Kernozek leads incumbent Dean Vandiver by 20 votes); and the La Conner Town Council race between incumbent Bill Stokes and Rick Dole (Dole leads by 22 votes).
Incumbents losing races and in danger of being voted out of office are Vandiver; Stokes; Concrete Town Council member Michael Bartel; La Conner Town Council member John Leaver; Sedro-Woolley City Council member Karl de Jong; and Sedro-Woolley School Board member Enrique Lopez-Cisneros.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.