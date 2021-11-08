Matt Miller remains ahead of Ryan Walters in the race to become Anacortes mayor, and now leads by 181 votes.
His lead has steadily increased since election night, when he led by eight votes.
According to election results updated Monday, Miller has 4,170 votes to Walters’ 3,989.
The two Anacortes City Council members are vying to replace Mayor Laurie Gere, who did not run for reelection.
The Skagit County Elections Department counted 4,165 ballots Monday, and believes about 700 remain to be counted.
The next updated ballot count is expected at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The leaders in races for mayor, town and city councils, school boards, hospital districts and port districts remained the same after Monday’s updated ballot count. The leaders in those races have not changed since election night.
Election results are not final until certification, which is set for Nov. 23.
The two levies on the ballot — for Skagit County Fire District 10 and the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center — continue to pass.
Greg Thramer’s lead in the race for a seat on the Hospital District 304 Board of Commissioners shrunk Monday.
Thramer led Debra Lancaster by 150 votes Friday, but now only 62 votes separate the two candidates.
Thramer has 5,491 votes to Lancaster’s 5,429.
Incumbent Jason Miller has a 76-vote lead over Lorin Massingale in the race for Concrete mayor, with 120 votes to Massingale’s 44 votes.
Each of the five Mount Vernon City Council members on the ballot maintained their healthy leads over their challengers, and are on track to serve four more years.
The five lead their races by at least 1,530 votes.
Close races remaining are the Concrete Town Council race between incumbent Michael Criner and Dawn Newkirk (Criner leads by 22 votes); and two Hamilton Town Council races (incumbent Andrea Stoeser leads Leah Jones by eight votes, and Gregory Kernozek leads incumbent Dean Vandiver by 22 votes).
Incumbents losing races and in danger of being voted out of office are Vandiver; Stokes; Concrete Town Council member Michael Bartel; La Conner Town Council member John Leaver; Sedro-Woolley City Council member Karl de Jong; and Sedro-Woolley School Board member Enrique Lopez-Cisneros.
