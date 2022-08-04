A third day of primary election ballot counts in Skagit and Snohomish counties Thursday yielded no changes in the top two candidates in the two 39th Legislative District state House of Representatives races.
In the race for Position 1, incumbent Republican Robert Sutherland now has received 9,496 votes, or about 32% of the vote. Republican challenger Sam Low remains second in the four-candidate race, with 8,135 votes, or about 28%.
Similarly, state Republican Rep. Carolyn Eslick leads her Position 2 race with 13,014 votes, or about 44%, compared to Democratic challenger Jessica Wadham’s 11,077 votes, or about 38%. This race also has four candidates in the field.
The top two candidates in each race when the primary election is certified Aug. 19 will advance to the November general election.
Similarly, as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the top two vote-getters in each of two federal races with three or more candidates remained the same as the previous two days.
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, a Democrat, remains far ahead of the nine other candidates in the race for his seat, with 85,905 votes, or about 47%. Republican Dan Matthews remains in second, with 32,029 votes, or about 17%.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray also kept her lead in the race for her seat, with 802,812 votes, or about 53%. Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley is second in the 18-candidate field with 498,270 votes, or about 33%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.