Robert Sutherland and Carolyn Eslick inched their way closer Monday to getting the opportunity to see if they can retain their 39th Legislative District state House of Representatives seats in the November general election.
A fifth day of ballot counts in Skagit and Snohomish counties yielded no changes in the top two candidates in the two races.
In the race for Position 1, Republican Sutherland now has received 12,386 votes, or about 33% of the vote. Republican challenger Sam Low remains second in the four-candidate race, with 10,202 votes, or about 27%.
Similarly, Eslick, a Republican, leads her Position 2 race with 16,737 votes, or about 45%, compared to Democratic challenger Jessica Wadham’s 13,694 votes, or about 37%. This race also has four candidates in the field.
The top two candidates in each race when the primary election is certified Aug. 19 will advance to the November general election.
Similarly, as of 5:30 p.m. Monday, the top two vote-getters in each of two federal races with three or more candidates remained the same as the previous four days.
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, a Democrat, remains far ahead of the nine other candidates in the race for his seat, with 98,286 votes, or about 46%. Republican Dan Matthews remains in second, with 36,408 votes, or about 17%.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray also kept her lead in the race for her seat, with 976,042 votes, or about 53%. Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley is second in the 18-candidate field with 619,496 votes, or about 33%.
As of 5:30 p.m. in the eight-candidate secretary of state field, incumbent Steve Hobbs is the leading vote-getter (728,526, about 40%) and Julie Anderson is second (232,650, about 13%).
