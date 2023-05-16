More enter Skagit County races for 2023 election BRANDON STONE @Brandon_SVH Brandon Stone Author email May 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After the second day of the filing week for the 2023 election, eight of the 102 local races that will be on Skagit County ballots have multiple candidates.Longtime Mount Vernon City Council member Mark Hulst filed Tuesday to run for his position, joining a race with city Planning Commissioner Andrew Vander Stoep.Meanwhile, a race for Anacortes City Council is on track to appear on the August primary ballot.Incumbent Jeremy Carter will defend his seat against Planning Commissioner Linda Martin and TJ Fantini, president of the Anacortes Community Theater Board.In total, through Tuesday afternoon 64 candidates have filed to run for 55 offices. Candidates for all positions have until Friday to file.So far, only one of seven mayoral races in the county has multiple candidates.Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson filed to run for a third term. She will be running against City Council member JoEllen Kesti.Also in Sedro-Woolley, Allan Henderson and Kevin Riley have filed to run for the City Council seat held by Glenn Allen.Celia Ponce Sanchez filed Tuesday to run against longtime Burlington-Edison School Board member Rich Wesen.Lindy Mullen Doyle filed to run against Christina Jepperson for her position on the Sedro-Woolley School Board.Bonnie Bowers is running to retain her seat on the Port of Anacortes Board of Commissioners, and will be running against Corey Joyce.And in Skagit County Fire District 5, Randolph King and Tom Perry filed to run for a commissioner seat.The primary election is Aug. 1 and the general election Nov. 7.If the filing period concludes without at least one candidate for a particular office, the county will hold a special three-day filing period.For a full list of elected positions or to file online, go to skagitcounty.net/elections. Brandon Stone can be reached at bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brandon Stone Author email Follow Brandon Stone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Lake Cavanaugh residents left with no solution to closed road Skagit County plays role in major drug bust Police arrest two after finding them with drugs, gun in public restroom Beloved Rockport State Park staffer calling it a career Mayoral candidates enter races on Skagit County ballots Tweets by goskagit
