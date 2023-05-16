Election 2023

After the second day of the filing week for the 2023 election, eight of the 102 local races that will be on Skagit County ballots have multiple candidates.

Longtime Mount Vernon City Council member Mark Hulst filed Tuesday to run for his position, joining a race with city Planning Commissioner Andrew Vander Stoep.


