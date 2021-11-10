The Skagit County Elections Department estimates it has counted all but 50 ballots from the No. 2 general election.
The department counted 376 ballots Wednesday before releasing updated election totals. It will do its final count on Nov. 23, the day the election is certified.
In Skagit County mayor races, Matt Miller leads Ryan Walters by 204 votes in the Anacortes race, and incumbent Jason Miller leads Lorin Massingale by 75 votes in the Concrete race.
Miller and Walters, both Anacortes City Council members, are vying to replace Mayor Laurie Gere, who did not run for reelection.
The leaders in races for mayor, town and city councils, school boards, hospital districts and port districts remained the same after Wednesday’s updated ballot count. The leaders in those races have not changed since election night.
The two levies on the ballot — for Skagit County Fire District 10 and the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center — continue to pass.
