In the race for the Sedro-Woolley City Council Ward 5 position, incumbent Charles "Chuck" Owen appears likely to proceed to the general election in November.
According to the initial ballot count tallied Tuesday night, Owen is in second place with 76 votes, or 39% of those counted, behind challenger Corrin Hamburg, who has 84 votes, or 43%.
The race appears to be coming to a close for challenger Justin Crossman, who as of about 9 p.m. Tuesday holds 31 votes, or about 16%.
Owen, 81, is seeking a second four-year term after first being elected to the position in 2015.
Hamburg, the youngest in the race at 25 years old, said she is seeking the position in an effort to help Sedro-Woolley plan smartly for growth.
