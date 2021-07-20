Candidates for a seat on the Port of Skagit Board of Commissioners spoke during a candidates forum Monday on business development and forming partnerships.
The recorded forum for the four candidates to represent east Skagit County was organized by the League of Women Voters of Skagit County and made available on its website
- Tuesday.
With the port being a government body responsible for attracting business and creating living-wage jobs, candidate Terry Sapp said it doesn’t automatically earn the trust of the voters.
“That trust must be earned through good judgment and wise decisions,” he said. “I can do this.”
Sapp, a third-generation Skagit County cattle farmer who formerly worked in government financial analysis, said he would apply this kind of thinking to development of the SWIFT Center, a technology campus located at the former Northern State Hospital site and one of the port’s higher-profile projects.
The port doesn’t have the resources on its own to turn the center into a hub for new high-tech industry, but Sapp said with his background he has the skills to find partners with capital to invest.
Griffin Berger, the other farmer on the Aug. 3 primary ballot, said he envisions the SWIFT Center as a site for education, as well and business and public recreation.
“If we want to have a strong thriving economy into the future, we need to make sure that we are actively promoting small business and entrepreneurship,” he said, adding the center could be the venue to reach aspiring business owners in east Skagit County.
Berger, the 27-year-old operations manager of Sauk Farms, said access to reliable high-speed internet is another barrier to business development east of Sedro-Woolley, and that he supports the port’s ongoing efforts in extending fiber-optic infrastructure to underserved areas.
Rebecca Skrinde, a candidate who is the executive director of the Helping Hands Solution Center, agreed that current leadership has set the port on a path toward success on issues such as broadband and development at the SWIFT Center — if it’s able to stick to the plan.
She said her experience building Helping Hands into the county’s largest food bank has prepared her to partner with local governments, keep others accountable and ask tough questions to ensure projects stay on track.
Mahlon Hull, a former Air Force pilot and Boeing engineer, flew missions and participated in disaster response throughout his career. He pointed to his diverse resumé as a reason to choose him.
He highlighted his experience as evidence that he can creatively solve problems and identify inefficiencies.
Sapp said the county’s high cost of housing is a hindrance to attracting businesses that can bring living-wage jobs to the county. While he said he didn’t have a perfect solution, the port could be doing more to address this.
“During the last year, the cost of housing rose by almost 30%,” he said. “A person needs to earn substantially more now than they did a year ago to live here.”
Candidates were also asked how the port could better collaborate with the tribes of Skagit County, with all four agreeing that partnerships should be pursued.
Sapp said the tribes’ interest in protecting water, for both fishing and environmental preservation, aligns with the port’s interest in supporting agriculture. Through communication, he said tribes should be brought in as partners on water management.
Skrinde said tribal interests should be considered as important to the port as its commitments to agriculture or Skagit Regional Airport, and leadership ought to be brought in as full partners.
The two candidates with the most votes in the primary will advance to the Nov. 2 general election.
Only voters in District 3, which encompasses the area from Sedro-Woolley east, will vote for the port position in the primary, but this race will be on ballots countywide in November.
Bill Shuler, who has served in this seat since 2010, is not running for re-election.
The League of Women Voters of Skagit County plans to record a forum Wednesday for candidates for Concrete Town Council and Concrete School Board, then make it available on its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.