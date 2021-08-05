The race to see which two candidates running for a seat on the Port of Skagit Board of Commissioners will advance to the Nov. 2 general election remained tight Thursday.
Candidates Mahlon Hull and Rebecca Skrinde remained the top two vote-getters when the Skagit County Elections Department released updated results from Tuesday’s primary election.
The Elections Department counted another 3,796 votes countywide from election night to Thursday afternoon.
In the port race, Hull holds 31% of the vote, or 1,366 votes, to Skrinde’s 24%, or 1,034 votes.
However, Griffin Berger overtook Terry Sapp for third in the four-person race, and now trails Skrinde by only 22 votes. Sapp trailed Skrinde for the second general election spot by 34 votes Tuesday.
The next updated ballot count is expected at 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to the county elections website. About 2,300 ballots remain to be counted.
Elections Department staff will continue to tally ballots until certification, which is Aug. 17. The top two candidates in each race on the ballot advance to the general election.
In the race for Anacortes mayor, City Council members Ryan Walters and Matt Miller continue to hold the top two spots. They each have significant leads over third-place candidate Tammy Guffey.
Walters increased his lead slightly, to 50% of the vote or 3,133 votes, and Miller holds about 47%, or 2,961 votes.
Overall, the top two vote-getters in each of eight races on the county ballot remain the same as they were Tuesday night.
In the Sedro-Woolley City Council race, council member Kevin Loy remains in danger of not advancing to the general election.
While challengers Nickolas Lavacca and David Baer have 767 and 507 votes, respectively, Loy has 290.
