A Skagit County Elections Department mistake left one race in the Nov. 2 election off 186 ballots, requiring the county to send out replacement ballots.
The race between Mahlon Hull and Griffin Berger for a seat on the Port of Skagit Board of Commissioners was left off the ballots of those living in and around Marblemount, according to county spokesperson Laura Han.
She said the county was made aware of the mistake Friday by a voter asking about the missing race. Replacement ballots were sent out the same day — nine days after the original ballots were mailed — along with an insert explaining why the new ballots were needed.
Ten voters had already submitted their original ballots, and won't be allowed to vote in the Port of Skagit race, Han said.
The precinct in question is No. 114 (Cascade), which consists of the easternmost part of the county, including Marblemount.
Han said Elections Department staff believe the mistake was caused by a data-entry issue that misclassified the Cascade precinct in 2018, when the county replaced its election software. That data-entry mistake likely kept the precinct off the list of those that should vote in this race.
No other mistakes have been identified on this year's ballot, she said.
Han said county staff won't be able to look into the issue fully until after the election.
