ANACORTES — With less than a week to go before primary ballots are mailed to voters, candidates fielded questions at a forum Thursday that aimed to offer the public an opportunity to hear directly from those who want to serve.
Candidates for Anacortes City Council, Anacortes School Board and state senator for the 40th Legislative District were in attendance, including some who don’t face a challenger in the primary election that will narrow the field to two candidates per position for the general election in November.
City Council Ward 2
In the council race for Ward 2, which has no incumbent running, Christine Cleland-McGrath, Tor Fleming and Sara Holahan all tackled questions of economic vitality, housing and homelessness.
Fleming, who has a 25-year career in financial analysis and businesses development, said he would bring to the council a skill set it “doesn’t already have in spades.”
Anacortes Realtor Cleland-McGrath is completing a term on the city Planning Commission and said this has provided a strong background in what the city is doing on new development regulations and affordable housing policy.
Holahan, a retired librarian, said her job taught her to be a good listener and provide customer service.
To a question on attracting new business to Anacortes, Fleming said the city’s manufacturing jobs provide living wages, but they won’t be here forever.
“We’re not going to grow in manufacturing, but we can grow in specialty jobs, in professional services in IT and in information jobs,” he said.
He suggested reaching out to a larger variety of businesses and reaching out to Western Washington University to explore building a satellite campus.
Holahan called for an increase in environmentally friendly industries, like the construction of solar panels, and for attracting nursing and childcare businesses — both of which she said are lacking in the community.
“I think there’s a lot of opportunities for new businesses in the green economy,” she said. “We have a lot of industrial land that is available.”
Cleland-McGrath reminded the audience that the oil refineries in the city provide many living-wage jobs and 20% of the school district’s funding.
“As we look at other types of energy sources, we need to make sure we work with our partners ... to make sure we are recruiting environmentally sustainable business,” she said.
When candidates were asked how the council might encourage construction of smaller, more affordable homes, Holahan said the city needs to take bold action.
“We’ve been talking about this for 10 years,” she said. “I think now we need to actually set aside a percentage of homes (that are required to be small).”
Cleland-McGrath said she’s worked on the planning commission to streamline construction of duplexes and multi-family apartment complexes, and said she wants to promote this construction further via tax incentives.
Fleming said smaller market-rate housing is crucial, but it won’t bring housing costs down low enough for everyone in Anacortes, so the city will have to find a way to require developers to build some amount of affordable housing.
“We’re going to have real trouble getting some of those people to afford anything we’re developing currently,” he said.
School Board Position 5
Incumbent board member Bill Shaw, an oceanographer, and challenger Jennie Beltramini, a math specialist and former teacher, fielded questions at the forum. Candidate Maggie Santos did not attend.
When asked about underserved special education programs, Beltramini said the district needs to find money for better training for teachers and staff.
“We need help in Olympia to better fund special education in our schools,” she said, adding she has experience lobbying for school funding.
Shaw said the district is not given enough money to achieve its goals for special education. One thing that can be done as a board, though, is to help parents learn how better to advocate for their children, he said.
To a question on equity in education, Beltramini said that while 91% of white high school students graduated on time in 2018, only 63% of Hispanic/Latino students did the same.
She said she crafted her lessons when she was teaching to best serve the most marginalized students in her class, giving them the attention they need to succeed. If this style of teaching is expanded “everyone will benefit from that,” she said.
Shaw said if he is re-elected, he will continue to keep a close eye on the district’s demographic data and understand which groups are underperforming.
Ultimately, the board has to reach out to those groups and learn what they need to succeed, he said.
40th Legislative Senate District
Water issues were among the topics discussed by incumbent Liz Lovelett, Bellingham lawyer Carrie Blackwood and former business owner Daniel Miller. Candidate Greta Aitken did not attend.
On water availability, Lovelett said she’s talked with stakeholders and that water needs to be budgeted to ensure it’s available now and in the future.
Blackwood spoke about the Southern Resident orcas in Puget Sound, saying they are starving because of poor management of our waterways. She supported efforts to reserve water, widen culverts and remove dams to improve the environment fish need to thrive and reproduce.
“We have to take an active step in making sure our waterways are healthy,” she said.
Miller said there is no water shortage in Skagit County, and the county shouldn’t let Olympia restrict water use. He said farmers in the region understand water needs best and should be consulted on how it should be used.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.