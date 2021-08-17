The final ballots were counted and the results certified Tuesday for the Aug. 3 primary election.
Port of Skagit commissioner candidate Griffin Berger finished off his primary election comeback by taking one of the two spots for the Nov. 2 general election.
Berger, who sat in fourth in the four-person primary on election night, finished by earning 1,243 votes or about 24%.
He finished three votes ahead of Rebecca Skrinde for the final general election spot, while Mahlon Hull was the leading vote-getter in the race with 1,636 votes, or about 31% of the total.
Because the three-vote difference between Berger and Skrinde is so small, state law mandates a recount.
Anacortes City Council members Ryan Walters and Matt Miller secured the two general election spots in the race for mayor of the city, beating out Tammy Guffey.
Walters took 49% of the vote, or 3,595 votes, and Miller 47%, or 3,395 votes. Guffey had 4% of the total, or 292 votes.
With his third-place finish, Sedro-Woolley City Council member Kevin Loy will lose his seat to one of his two primary election challengers.
Nickolas Lavacca had 845 votes and David Baer 540 votes, while Loy had 307.
As a result, Loy, who has held this seat since he was appointed in January, will not appear on the general election ballot.
Others advancing were Drew Jenkins and Michael Bartel (Concrete Town Council); Meredith McIlmoyle and Celese Stevens (Anacortes School Board); Ed Bradel and Paul Rogge (Concrete School Board); Enrique Lopez-Cisneros and Brent Schiefelbein (Sedro-Woolley School Board); and Debra Lancaster and Greg Thramer (Hospital District 304).
