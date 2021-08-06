Results from the Aug. 2 primary election remain unchanged.
Skagit County Elections Department staff counted another 2,192 ballots Friday, and with only about 80 left uncounted countywide, it's unlikely these results will change.
The final batch of votes will be counted just ahead of election certification on Aug. 17. This is the point when results are finalized, and the top two candidates in each race earn spots in the Nov. 2 general election.
With 1,560 votes, or about 31% of the total in his race, Mahlon Hull is still the top vote-getter in the race for Port of Skagit commissioner. Rebecca Skrinde remains second with 1,183 votes, or about 24%.
Third-place candidate Griffin Berger came closer to Skrinde, and is now trailing her by 18 votes. On election night Tuesday, he was behind by 35.
In the race for Anacortes mayor, City Council members Ryan Walters and Matt Miller continue to hold the top two spots. They each have significant leads over Tammy Guffey.
Walters holds 50% of the vote, or 3,533 votes, and Miller holds about 47%, or 3,340 votes. Guffey has 4% of the total, or 279 votes.
Sedro-Woolley City Council member Kevin Loy appears to be on his way out, as his two opponents are well ahead of him.
Challengers Nickolas Lavacca and David Baer have 833 votes and 535 votes, respectively, while Loy has 302.
