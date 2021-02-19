The four school levies that were on county ballots in the Feb. 9 special election have passed.
The election that included levies for the Mount Vernon, La Conner and Concrete school districts was certified Friday.
The Mount Vernon district asked voters to approve two replacement levies: a three-year educational programs and operations (EPO) levy expected to bring in about $45 million over its three years, and a three-year $15.5 million replacement technology and security levy.
The EPO levy passed with 52% of the vote (4,038 to 3,784), and the technology and security levy with 52% of the vote (4,062 to 3,748).
Levy proposals need a simple majority to pass.
EPO levies are used for everything from extracurricular activities to new textbooks, and fill in gaps in state funding for salaries, special education and highly capable programs, among other things.
The security and technology levy will help the district add more security cameras and access controls at its buildings and will help it repair and keep up with its technology needs.
The Concrete School District’s proposed three-year $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value replacement EPO levy passed with 58% of the vote (669 to 481).
The La Conner School District’s four-year, $1.45 per $1,000 in assessed property value replacement EPO levy passed with 71% of the vote (1,362 to 552).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.