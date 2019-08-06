Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton is leading two challengers in the mayoral race following preliminary results from Tuesday night's primary election.
Sexton received 504 votes, or about 58%, according to the initial ballot count. Burlington City Councilman Joe DeGloria received 296 votes, followed by carpenter Michael Brawley, who received 70 votes.
The top two after election certification Aug. 20 advance to the Nov. 5 general election.
Sexton said the preliminary results show some confidence in the direction the city is heading.
"I think we are on the right track, and I think the voters are saying we want to see that continue and do more," he said.
If re-elected, he said one of his top priorities would be finding solutions for homelessness and the opioid addiction crisis.
DeGloria, a Burlington City Council member since 2014, said he believes his message has resonated with voters, though he wished for a higher voter turnout.
"I was under no illusion that it would be an easy task to unseat an eight-year incumbent," he said. "I have more work to do, and I'll be out trying to get that message out."
He said his goals are to improve communication between the mayor and City Council, and ensure Burlington remains a vigilant steward of taxpayer money.
