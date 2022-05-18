...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will continue to ease to small
craft criteria. There may be a few lingering gale force gusts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Skagit County Coroner Haley Thompson is running for reelection.
Thompson filed to run for the position Wednesday — the third day of the five-day filing period. As of 4:30 p.m., she was the only candidate running for the position.
Thompson was appointed to the position in May 2016 to replace retiring Daniel Dempsey, and has since won elections in 2016 and 2018. Each time she ran unopposed.
Dave Paul got a challenger late Tuesday for his state House of Representatives seat in the 10th Legislative District, and Robert Sutherland entered the race Wednesday to retain his House seat in the 39th District.
Paul’s challenger is Karen Lesetmoe of Oak Harbor, while Sutherland will face a challenge from Sam Low of Lake Stevens, who filed to run Monday morning.
In other races, as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, there are 13 candidates, including incumbent Patty Murray, running for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat, and five candidates, including U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, running for the Congressional District 2 seat.
Two candidates joined the race Wednesday for secretary of state, bringing the total to six candidates. The field includes Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and state Sen. Keith Wagoner of Sedro-Woolley.
The filing period runs through Friday, while the last day for candidates to withdraw from a race is Monday.
The primary election for those races with three or more candidates is Aug. 2 and the general election is Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.