The Anacortes City Council member finished 199 votes ahead of Ryan Walters on Tuesday afternoon when the Nov. 2 general election was certified.
Miller led Walters throughout the three weeks from election night through certification, though on election night his lead was eight votes.
He will replace Laurie Gere, who did not run for reelection.
The Skagit County Elections Department counted 35,493 ballots in the election. There was a 42% turnout rate.
While Miller will be a first-time mayor, Jason Miller won a third term as Concrete mayor. He beat challenger Lorin Massingale by 75 votes.
One race was close enough to trigger a machine recount by the county Elections Department.
A recount will be done Tuesday in the United General Hospital District 304 Board of Commissioners race between Greg Thramer and Debra Lancaster.
Thramer leads Lancaster by 32 votes (5,621 to 5,589).
Incumbents voted out of office were Hamilton Town Council member Dean Vandiver; Concrete Town Council member Michael Bartel; La Conner Town Council members John Leaver and Bill Stokes; Sedro-Woolley City Council member Karl de Jong; and Sedro-Woolley School Board member Enrique Lopez-Cisneros.
