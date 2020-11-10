Tom Seguine drew closer Tuesday to Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski in the race for a judge position in Skagit County Superior Court.
When the county Elections Department released updated totals from the Nov. 3 general election, Seguine was trailing Yost Neidzwski by 333 votes.
Skagit County estimates it has 4,800 ballots left to count, with its next update scheduled for Friday.
In all, Skagit County has counted 68,847 ballots, with 6,826 being counted Tuesday alone.
Seguine, who trailed by 2,533 votes on election night, has been closing the gap on Yost Neidzwski with each new ballot count.
In the two races for seats on the county Board of Commissioners, Ron Wesen and Peter Browning increased their leads Tuesday.
Wesen leads Mark Lundsten by 3,924 votes in the District 1 race, while Browning leads Mary Hudson by 10,352 votes in District 2.
The 10th Legislative District races remain relatively close.
Republican Ron Muzzall leads Democrat Helen Price Johnson by 1,645 votes in the race for the district's seat in the state Senate, while in the House races Republican Greg Gilday leads Democrat Angie Homola by 804 votes and Democrat Dave Paul leads Republican Bill Bruch by 812 votes.
The Paul-Bruch race has gotten tighter with each new count since election day, which Bruch having made up 2,475 votes since election night.
The 10th Legislative District includes Island County and parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties.
