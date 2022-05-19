Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich filed to run for a fifth term in office Thursday.
As of 4:30 p.m., he was the only candidate in the race.
Meanwhile, more candidates have joined state legislative races, including incumbent state Rep. Carolyn Eslick and former Sedro-Woolley City Council member Karl de Jong.
Candidates have until 4 p.m. Friday to file to run in the 2022 election.
Three state legislative races appear on track for primaries — one in the 10th Legislative District and two in the 39th.
State Rep. Dave Paul will run against Karen Lesetmoe, of Oak Harbor, and Ryan Campbell, of Stanwood, in his bid to continue to represent the 10th district — which includes Island County, southwest Skagit County and northwest Snohomish County.
In the 39th district, state Rep. Robert Sutherland is facing three challengers, including de Jong, Claus Joens, of Marblemount and Sam Low, of Lake Stevens.
Meanwhile, Eslick will run against candidates Tyler Bloomgaarden, of Darrington, and Jessica Wadhams, of Lake Stevens.
The 39th district covers eastern Skagit and Snohomish counties, including Sedro-Woolley.
Late Wednesday, Germaine Kornegay got a challenger in her bid to keep her seat on the Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners.
Corrin Hamburg filed to run against Kornegay for the PUD seat.
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 123 candidates had filed to run in 84 races.
The primary election for those races with three or more candidates is Aug. 2 and the general election is Nov. 8.
The last day for candidates to withdraw from a race is Monday. If filing week concludes without at least one candidate for a particular office, the county will hold a special three-day filing period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.