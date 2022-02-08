Voters in four Skagit County school districts on Tuesday were passing the seven levies on the special election ballot.
The levies are replacement levies, meaning if passed they will replace expiring levies. They require a simple majority to pass.
While the Sedro-Woolley School District has one levy on the ballot, the Burlington-Edison, Anacortes and Conway school districts each have two.
The election results are expected to be updated Thursday afternoon. The election will be certified Feb. 18.
Sedro-Woolley School District
The district’s educational programs and operations (EPO) levy is passing with 53% of the vote.
There have been 2,722 votes in support of the levy and 2,454 votes against. There are 19,135 registered voters in the district.
According to the ballot measure, funding from the replacement levy would go toward employee costs (such as salaries), instructional materials, special programs, activities and sports, technology systems operation, transportation costs, maintenance of facilities and other non-capital expenses.
Burlington-Edison School District
The district’s four-year educational programs and operations (EPO) levy is passing with 57% of the vote and its four-year capital projects levy is passing with 56%.
There have been 2,037 votes in support of the EPO levy and 1,553 votes against, and 2,024 votes in support of the capital project levy and 1,561 votes against.
There are 14,625 registered voters in the district.
According to the ballot measure, the EPO levy will support the district’s educational programs and services, including teaching, school supplies, technology, athletics, buildings and transportation.
And the capital projects levy would go toward acquiring and installing computer technology, related technology infrastructure, administrative expenses, and other necessary equipment purchases and facility improvements.
Anacortes School District
The district’s educational programs and operations (EPO) levy is passing with 64% of the vote and its technology and capital levy with 64%.
There have been 4,215 votes in support of the EPO levy and 2,365 votes against, and 4,190 votes in support of the technology and capital levy and 2,396 votes against.
There are 17,796 registered voters in the district.
According to the district, the EPO levy will help pay for such things as smaller class sizes, advanced placement courses, mental health support and athletics.
And the technology and capital levy will provide funding for such things as laptops, online curricula, technology specialists to support teaching and learning, and building upgrades to improve energy efficiency, increase safety and maintain building longevity.
Conway School District
The district’s educational programs and operations (EPO) levy is passing with 54% of the vote, and its technology capital projects levy with 58%.
There have been 354 votes in support of the EPO levy and 304 votes against, and 376 votes in support of the technology capital project levy and 276 votes against.
There are 2,458 registered voters in the district.
According to the district, the EPO levy will be used for teaching, school supplies, technology, athletics, buildings and transportation.
And the technology capital projects levy will allow the district to maintain and modernize its educational facilities through the acquisition, installation and replacement, as needed, of technology equipment, systems, facilities and projects.
