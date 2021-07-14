CONCRETE — Three candidates are vying for a Concrete Town Council seat that has gone uncontested in elections since 2007, according to Skagit County Elections Office records.
Michael Bartel, the Position 3 incumbent who has been in office since being appointed in November 2011, faces two opponents in the Aug. 3 primary. Those opponents are 58-year-old Blaine Burghduff and 36-year-old Drew T. Jenkins.
All three candidates say they care about the town and want to see it thrive.
Jenkins said as the youngest candidate he has the ambition to make changes.
"I can bring new viewpoints and good ideas to help our community succeed and thrive," he said.
Burghduff said he cares about Concrete and wants to play a part in making it better.
Bartel, who is seeking a third win at the ballot box, said he originally sought a seat on Town Council for the same reasons.
"Just a love for the community and wanting to be involved in the local government. I just felt like I had a lot to offer," he said of the reason he applied in 2011 to fill the Position 3 seat, which had been vacated in the middle of a term.
Bartel then ran for election unopposed in 2013, and again in 2017. He said he was surprised this year to see competition emerge.
Concrete Mayor Jason Miller and Town Clerk Andrea Fichter said they were also surprised by the candidate filings this year.
"It's not without precedent, but it's definitely unusual," Miller said. "Usually council members and mayors in Concrete are opposed by one person, or unopposed."
Elections office records show it is rare for Concrete positions to have enough candidates to be included on the primary election ballot, which narrows the field to two contenders for the general election.
Bartel said a recent increase in council member pay may have played a role in generating interest in open positions this year.
"I think it's because we're going to start getting paid more for our service," he said. "... Right now we're making like $30 per meeting, and it's going to increase to $100 per meeting — so it's a pretty significant jump."
According to a town ordinance that passed Oct. 12, council pay will increase from $35 to $100 per meeting starting in January 2022. That means it will apply to council members elected this November and onward, or those appointed in 2022 or later.
Jenkins, a captain at the town's volunteer fire department and who Bartel and Miller said has attended council meetings to discuss fire department issues and other local interests, said he wasn't aware council members received pay.
"I didn't know that I was getting paid (if elected)," he said.
The town will host a forum for the three candidates at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 21. The forum will be streamed over Zoom; Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 372-356-3720, or watch at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
