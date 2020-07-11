MOUNT VERNON — While all four Skagit County Superior Court judge positions are up for election this year, only one seat has competition.
In the primary election, three candidates are running to fill the Position 3 seat, currently held by Judge Dave Svaren, who is retiring.
Each candidate has experience with the Skagit County judicial system in various capacities: one a former Skagit County prosecuting attorney, another a current Superior Court commissioner, and the third a lawyer with the Skagit County Public Defender’s Office.
Tom Seguine, 59, now in private practice, was elected to one four-year term as the Skagit County prosecuting attorney in 2002.
In a questionnaire sent to each of the candidates by the Skagit Valley Herald — which accompany the article online — Seguine of Bow said he is running to be a judge because of his more than 30 years of experience in criminal and civil law.
“I have handled virtually every type of case that comes before the court,” he said in the questionnaire. “It is from those experiences and those perspectives that I have gained the ability to exercise sound judgment about legal controversies that come before the court.”
The biggest issue facing the person elected to the position is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted the way courts operate, he said.
“The administration of justice must go on, so the can can’t be kicked down the road forever,” Seguine said. “Hard choices will need to be made about how and when certain vital and essential court procedures are to be preserved.”
He said he intended to address the issue by working with the people within the system to ensure that proceedings can continue safely.
Heather D. Shand Perkins, 44, of Mount Vernon, was appointed by the current Superior Court judges to be a court commissioner in 2019 and said she is running for the judicial position to give back to the community.
“Litigants deserve to see their judge as someone they can relate to,” she said. “Someone who genuinely takes an interest in them as an individual and who works with them to create a pathway of hope.”
The biggest issue facing the person elected to the position is access to justice, she said.
“Our judicial system needs to advance to be more open and accessible to working people, single parents, people of color, immigrants, people who are disabled, and those who are not native English speakers,” Shand Perkins said.
As a court commissioner, she said part of her job is to address barriers to the judicial system, including by working with local governments, law enforcement agencies and community organizations to address the issues.
Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski, 36, of Mount Vernon, is a senior deputy public defender who said she is running for the position to make sure all people are treated equally.
“It is important to me that our community is a safe place, where all children can grow and be treated fairly,” she said. “To make that happen, our judges must understand the struggles our community members face every day, including the barriers to access justice.”
The biggest issue facing the person elected to the position is instilling public confidence that justice can be distributed equitably, especially, she said, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and unrest about racial and social justice.
To address it, she would draw on her experience as a public defender dealing with clients in crises and facing struggles, she said.
“As a public defender, I see some of the most challenging struggles our community members face, including mental health crisis, homelessness, addiction, and racial bias,” she said. “While protecting and defending my clients and our Constitution, I also work toward practical solutions to address the underlying issues that bring people through the courthouse doors in the first place.”
Skagit County Superior Court judges Brian Stiles and Laura Riquelme are both running unopposed to retain their positions.
Skagit County District Court Judge Tom Verge is the only candidate to have filed to fill Judge Dave Needy’s position upon his retirement.
