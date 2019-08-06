In the race for mayor of Hamilton, early results suggest incumbent Joan Cromley and challenger Carla Vandiver are likely proceeding to the general election in November.
Vandiver was leading the race as of the first vote tally at 8 p.m. Tuesday, with 21 votes, or about 49%.
Cromley was following with 16 votes, or about 37%.
Renee Barley’s campaign may be coming to an end, with 6 votes, or about 14%, as of Tuesday night.
In a race with so few votes, however, with 43 counted as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, results are far from certain as ballots will continue to be tallied in the days ahead.
Vandiver, who works in road construction, was excited to hear the news Tuesday night that she was in the lead.
“How exciting. It’s good news,” she said, adding that she’s surprised to be in the lead since it’s her first time running for office but isn’t surprised to see votes reflect that town residents are ready for a change.
Cromley couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday night regarding the preliminary results.
Vandiver said if she does proceed to the general election and win the election, she’d have a lot of work to do starting with familiarizing herself with what Cromley has been working on during her seven years in the position.
“There’s a lot of stuff I would have to do ... and learn about,” Vandiver said.
Cromley was appointed to the position by the Town Council in 2013 and was elected in 2015 for a full four-year term. She has said she hopes to secure another term in order to continue working on improvements to the town, particularly with the large project now unfolding to extend the town outside the Skagit River floodplain.
Vandiver said one of the reasons she’s hoping to oust Cromley is because she doesn’t support that expansion or relocation project. She said she’s heard from residents that they aren’t interested in moving out of historic Hamilton.
