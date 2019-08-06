Burlington-Edison School Board District 3 incumbent Bill Wallace and challenger Holly Nielsen led Tuesday night after the first tally of the primary election.
Wallace has a small lead over Nielsen with 1,191 votes to Nielsen's 1,087. Former Conway School District Superintendent Ken Axelson has received 489 votes.
Wallace has held the seat representing District 3, which serves the area from Bay View east toward the city limits, for 12 years.
“A paramount goal for me is for all students to have a high quality K-12 education experience and are prepared for lifelong success,” he said in a response to a Skagit Valley Herald questionnaire published earlier this month.
Nielsen served as a counselor at Edison Elementary School for 15 years before becoming a clinical manager at Skagit Regional Health’s Mental Health Center.
In a previous article, Nielsen expressed her interest in helping to create a long-term vision for the district.
“We must work to re-establish optimism amongst all district employees and community members,” she said. “Education takes place in the classroom, and the board’s efforts must focus on enhancing and enriching what happens there.”
