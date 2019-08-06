Burlington-Edison School Board District 4 incumbent Rich Wesen will likely face Karen Molenaar Terrell in the Nov. 5 general election.
As of the first vote count for Tuesday's primary election, Wesen has a significant lead at 1,336 votes with Molenaar Terrell at 696.
Celia Ponce Sanchez had 436 votes and Mark Herrgesell 378.
Molenaar Terrell has been a teacher in Skagit County schools for 34 years, 10 of which were spent in the Burlington-Edison School District.
Recently retired, Molenaar Terrell said she isn't done supporting the schools. She said she is running to give back to the district that supported her children in their education.
"I am pretty excited and looking forward to the next part of this," Molenaar Terrell said Tuesday night. "It's all an adventure, and I'm going to learn a lot, we're going to try to make good things happen."
A lifelong Skagit County resident, Wesen has been involved in the district for more than 30 years and served on the board for nine.
If re-elected, Wesen said he hopes to increase mental health support, implement security measures and working on a bond to upgrade facilities.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.