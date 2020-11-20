Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski has a 395-vote lead over Tom Seguine in the race for a judge position in Skagit County Superior Court with an estimate 375 ballots left to be counted.
The race between Yost Neidzwski and Seguine remained the closest on the county ballot when updated totals were released Friday afternoon.
Skagit County has counted 73,630 ballots since the Nov. 3 general election — 86% turnout. The next count is due out Monday, with certifications of the election Tuesday.
In the two county commissioner races, Ron Wesen and Peter Browning continue to hold leads.
Wesen leads Mark Lundsten in the District 1 race by 4,453 votes, while Browning leads Mary Hudson in the District 2 contest by 11,168 votes.
Candidates in two state legislative races remain less than 1,000 votes within one another.
In House races for the 10th Legislative District, Republican Greg Gilday leads Democrat Angie Homola by 881 votes, and Democratic incumbent Dave Paul leads Republican Bill Bruch by 736 votes.
Gilday and Homola are vying to replace retiring Republican Norma Smith.
The 10th Legislative District includes Island County and parts of Snohomish and Skagit counties, including parts of Mount Vernon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.