ANACORTES — After four years of work, the Anacortes City Council on Monday passed an update to rules regulating development in and around environmentally critical areas.
The update to the Critical Areas Ordinance will affect land uses and development activities in five types of critical areas: wetlands; fish and wildlife habitat conservation areas; critical aquifer recharge areas; frequently flooded areas; and geologically hazardous areas.
Critical areas perform key environmental functions and help protect the public from hazards.
Under the state’s Growth Management Act, cities are required to update their critical areas regulations every eight years. Anacortes was five years behind in completing the most recent update, so it will need to do the next update in 2024.
The update is the result of three drafts, 12 planning commission meetings and 11 council meetings. The city released the first draft of the update in July 2017.
Members of the public submitted written comments on the various drafts.
Evergreen Islands, an Anacortes environmental advocacy group, submitted proposed changes to the 95-page ordinance.
Marlene Finley, president of the group, said she was pleased that the city included many of the group’s suggestions and appreciated their time and hard work.
“We felt that we were heard by the city. It was an open process,” she said.She said the group still has concerns, such as the strength of the policies in protecting stream and wetland buffers, and language allowing for certain kinds of streams to be relocated as a mitigation process.
The final update can be viewed online at anacorteswa.gov.
