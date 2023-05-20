ANACORTES — An Anacortes pier will likely be taken down under a bill recently signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee.
The Triton-America pier in Anacortes is named by the state Department of Natural Resources as one of the “Filthy Four” — a group of large derelict structures on state-owned aquatic lands.
The new law gives Natural Resources the authority to remove derelict aquatic structures such as unused piers, and pilings from state waterways.
The Triton-America pier was built in 1914. Various cannery companies owned the structure until 1998, according to Anacortes Museum Director Bret Lunsford.
It is most known for housing Shannon Point Seafoods cannery.
In 2014, Triton-America LLC, a local company, purchased the section of the pier on privately-owned tidelands after the previous owner went bankrupt.
Natural Resources became the manager of the portion of the pier on state-owned aquatic lands, said Natural Resources Division Assistant Manager Brady Scott.
Over the past decade, the pier has degraded, with some pieces falling into the water.
“{span}Building and improvements have a finite life expectancy and the marine environment increases the stresses on these improvements and can decrease their life expectancy,” Scott said in an email. “Piers fall into disrepair given lack of maintenance and repair and eventually facilities require significant redevelopment and replacement in order to remain in operable condition.”{/span}
Scott said there are concerns about building materials such as creosote and asbestos within the pier.
In addition, pieces of the pier that fall into the water can impede navigation and pose a safety hazard for boaters and swimmers.
Scott said the pier is continuing to deteriorate. He said the pier’s size makes it a target for the department’s cleanup efforts.
{span}Natural Resources spokesperson Joe Smillie said in an email that the pier has been “a bit of a nuisance, as unoccupied seaside structures tend to attract people to come — for lack of a better word — ‘play’ around.”{/span}
Smillie said once the department receives funding on July 1, it will be able to hire staff to oversee the program and its projects.
“We can then do the detailed planning for removal, which would take place sometime over the next couple years,” Smillie said.
{span}State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz plans to visit the pier next week.{/span}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.